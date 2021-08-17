Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of frontdoor worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,910. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

