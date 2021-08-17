Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 596 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ:ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $187.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

