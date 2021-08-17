Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Axonics worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,098. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. 6,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

