Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Schrödinger worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,054 shares of company stock worth $61,009,136 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

SDGR stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

