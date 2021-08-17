Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,537,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,241. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

