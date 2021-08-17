Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises 1.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Five9 worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.61. 7,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,735. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $308,560.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,274,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

