Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.90 on Tuesday, hitting $481.50. 6,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.99.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

