Observer One Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 44% against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $2.57 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

