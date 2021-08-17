Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $595,806.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.