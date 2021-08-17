Offshift Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $96,302.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,048.76 or 1.00041536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00076115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

