Oikos (OKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,400.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $20,400.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00158281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.33 or 0.99639008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00909233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.49 or 0.06957874 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,835,553 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

