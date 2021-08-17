Olyseum (OLY) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Olyseum has a market cap of $15.18 million and $2.31 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00915162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.88 or 0.07016948 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,095,206 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

