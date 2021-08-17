OMG Network Price Tops $5.78 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $811.21 million and $355.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00012328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.37 or 0.00531472 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

