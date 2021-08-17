Omni Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $821.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00008885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00373303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,253 coins and its circulating supply is 562,937 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

