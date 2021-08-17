Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,359. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.