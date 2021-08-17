Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0148

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $956,815.79 and $832,020.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.