Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,867. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

