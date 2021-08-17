Opacity Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $158,850.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.