Opacity Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $192,418.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.