Open Predict Token Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $307,718.74 and $1,658.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.