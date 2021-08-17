Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,120,402.75 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,120,402.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,190,604.39.

OTEX traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.76. 68,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,956. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.58. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.95 and a 12-month high of C$67.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

