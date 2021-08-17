OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

