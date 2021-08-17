Opus (OPT) Market Cap Tops $163,702.25

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Opus has a total market cap of $163,702.25 and approximately $864.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

