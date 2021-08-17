Opus Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $282,899.68 and $546.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

