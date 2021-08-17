Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 7.5%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. 279,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,426,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 524.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbsat stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 1.21% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

