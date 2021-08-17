Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 7.5%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. 279,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,426,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 524.89%.
About Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)
Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.