Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $312,902.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

