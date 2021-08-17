Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $272.43 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00019401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

