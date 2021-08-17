Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ORRF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,917. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

