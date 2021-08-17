Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.