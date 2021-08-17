Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 49,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

