Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 5472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

