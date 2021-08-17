O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.95. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 43,765 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79.

