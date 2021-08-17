O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.36. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 1,554 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37.

