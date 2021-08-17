O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.04. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 24,811 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.