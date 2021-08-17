OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $316.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the highest is $320.69 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.