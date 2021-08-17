Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$20,925.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$20,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$501,954.48.

OSK traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.45. The firm has a market cap of C$975.23 million and a PE ratio of -55.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

