Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.