Oxen (OXEN) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and $95,228.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,087,020 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

