Pablo Mir Sells 110,000 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

LUG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.58. 39,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,577. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81.

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

