Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

