Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.48. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.