Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 657,290 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.