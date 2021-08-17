Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.49. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.