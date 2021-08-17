PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Shares Up 48.4%

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY)’s share price shot up 48.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 1,029 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

PageGroup Company Profile (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

