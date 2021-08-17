PAID Network Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $73.89 million and $5.98 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00133164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00159270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.23 or 1.00155216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.38 or 0.07008220 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

