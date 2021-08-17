Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

