Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 700 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML traded down $9.81 on Tuesday, reaching $777.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,900. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

