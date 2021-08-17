Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 1,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,671. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

