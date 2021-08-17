Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Truist

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.