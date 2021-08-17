Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Hold by Truist Securities

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.07. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 185,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

